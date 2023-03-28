Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises about 1.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Waters worth $138,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

NYSE:WAT opened at $302.74 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.62 and a 200-day moving average of $317.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.