WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61. WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.56-1.58 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.