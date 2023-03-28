WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61. WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.56-1.58 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.78.
Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
