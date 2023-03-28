Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,434,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,443,193 shares.The stock last traded at $19.19 and had previously closed at $18.39.

Several research firms recently commented on WB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 164.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 362.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

