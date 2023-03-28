Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Down 56.6% in March

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 133,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,097. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $8.17.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
