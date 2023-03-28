Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Down 56.6% in March

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 133,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,097. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 389,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30,803 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 77,776 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,615,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.