Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4,661.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,918 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. 3,817,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,005,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

