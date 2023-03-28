Wells Fargo & Company Trims JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price to $2.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.
JOANN Trading Down 1.1 %
JOAN opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. JOANN has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
