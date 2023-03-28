Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
