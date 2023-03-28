Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 477 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

