WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.92.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

