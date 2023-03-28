Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the February 28th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of EHI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. 64,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,812. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $8.56.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.