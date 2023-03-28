WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 4,752,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,624,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on WeWork from $9.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WeWork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

WeWork Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in WeWork by 49.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the first quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 44.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 760,509 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

