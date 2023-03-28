Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.58

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$65.58 and last traded at C$65.57, with a volume of 525894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$320.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.6830441 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

