Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0351 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGYF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008, and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.