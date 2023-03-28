WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

WidePoint Trading Down 2.1 %

WYY stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.