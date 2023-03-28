WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 432,452 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $764.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.56.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

