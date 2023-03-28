World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $70.84 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $70.84 million and $916,375.26 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00061534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017666 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000188 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,181,180 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

