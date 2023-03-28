Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $270,325.82

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $149.73 million and approximately $270,325.82 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,078,961,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,739,121,593 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,078,889,807 with 1,739,050,266 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.08623093 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,250.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

