XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

XBiotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.20. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in XBiotech in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

