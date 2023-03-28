Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Yduqs Participações Stock Up 15.9 %

Yduqs Participações stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. Yduqs Participações has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.

Get Yduqs Participações alerts:

Yduqs Participações Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

Receive News & Ratings for Yduqs Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yduqs Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.