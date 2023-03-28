YES WORLD (YES) Price Tops $0.0173

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $14.68 million and $1.96 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

