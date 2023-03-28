ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $582,693.77

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. ZClassic has a market cap of $582,693.77 and $34.20 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00133358 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00052713 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00037236 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

