ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nuways set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nuways set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Nuways set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:TIM remained flat at €20.00 ($21.51) during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.00 and its 200 day moving average is €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($17.20) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($26.24). The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.