ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Nuways Analysts

Nuways set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TIM. Nuways set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nuways set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, February 17th.

ZEAL Network Price Performance

Shares of ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.51) on Friday. ZEAL Network has a one year low of €16.00 ($17.20) and a one year high of €24.40 ($26.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.00 and a 200-day moving average of €20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

