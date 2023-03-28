Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Reduced by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.81. 51,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $440.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

