Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

Insider Activity

McKesson Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $355.81. 98,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,427. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

