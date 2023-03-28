Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up 2.7% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA LIT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,122. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $82.17.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

