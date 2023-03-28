Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 450,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

