Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $252,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

NYSE:BA traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.66. 1,413,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,235. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day moving average of $180.11. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

