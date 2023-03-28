Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 269 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after buying an additional 1,509,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after buying an additional 1,150,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.91. 581,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,055,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.