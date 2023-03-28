Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.50. The stock had a trading volume of 137,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

