Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $530.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZURVY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.