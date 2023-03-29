2,045 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.90. 364,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

