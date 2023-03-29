44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 104.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,202 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. 4,160,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,373,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

