44 Wealth Management LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. 1,134,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,852. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

