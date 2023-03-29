44 Wealth Management LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,603,000 after acquiring an additional 246,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,416,000 after acquiring an additional 147,367 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. 1,134,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,852. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

