44 Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,488. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.