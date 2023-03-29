6,755 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,755 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,961,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,530,412. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $381,235.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,696.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,674 shares of company stock worth $2,218,290 and have sold 289,234 shares worth $15,216,199. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

