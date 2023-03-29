9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.18) for the year. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NMTR. Truist Financial lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.35 on Monday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,780 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7,611.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849,246 shares during the period.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

