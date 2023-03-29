ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1,654.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00030047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00199354 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,391.95 or 0.99994134 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001739 USD and is down -10.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,542.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

