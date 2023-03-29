Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

