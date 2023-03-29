Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,005 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $98,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.31. The firm has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

