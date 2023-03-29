Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

ADES opened at $1.90 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,910,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 52,742 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $210,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.07% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

