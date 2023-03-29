Advisor Resource Council Boosts Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the quarter. PubMatic comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.21% of PubMatic worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PubMatic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co boosted its position in PubMatic by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $21,971,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. 66,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,233. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $705.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $62,519.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,139.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,628 shares of company stock worth $711,572. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

