Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 19.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. 28,199 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.