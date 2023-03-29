Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after purchasing an additional 431,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,677,000. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,260,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.19. 1,180,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,189. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

