aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, aelf has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $175.41 million and $14.28 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004591 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003075 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001472 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,361,282 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

