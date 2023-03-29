Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $8.30 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $517.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Agenus by 943.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,372,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agenus by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after buying an additional 1,673,615 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

