Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

AGRX stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

