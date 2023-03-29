Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Down 72.5% in March

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the February 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Agronomics Trading Down 7.6 %
OTCMKTS AGNMF opened at 0.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.16. Agronomics has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 0.34.
Agronomics Company Profile
