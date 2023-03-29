Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Down 72.5% in March

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the February 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Agronomics Trading Down 7.6 %

OTCMKTS AGNMF opened at 0.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.16. Agronomics has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 0.34.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

