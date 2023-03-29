Algorand Trading Up 7.9% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $312.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00060703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00040012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017996 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001341 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,329,532,738 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,970,387 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

